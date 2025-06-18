HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 196 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IWM opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.70 and its 200 day moving average is $211.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.