iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after purchasing an additional 511,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 486,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

