iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by BostonPremier Wealth LLC

BostonPremier Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.5% of BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

