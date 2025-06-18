Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $206.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $196.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average of $151.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $203.90.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $3,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,710,192 shares in the company, valued at $285,174,516. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,954,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after buying an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $81,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.