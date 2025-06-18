Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Crown Oak Advisors LLC

Crown Oak Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 6.4% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 716,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,973,000 after purchasing an additional 115,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE CHD opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.75. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,514.59. The trade was a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

