JBR Co Financial Management Inc Buys 341 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.5% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Wing Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 23,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.7% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 7,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.20 and its 200 day moving average is $503.08. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

