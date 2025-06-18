Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $762,000 Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,376,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,712,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,200,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,844 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,072,787,000 after acquiring an additional 190,188 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $968.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $942.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $971.07. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

