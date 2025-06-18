Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 13,036 PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

