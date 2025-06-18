Dunhill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $217.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.30 and a 200-day moving average of $207.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.