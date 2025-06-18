Barrett & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VIG opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.