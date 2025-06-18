Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,658,000 after buying an additional 152,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 136,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,908,000 after purchasing an additional 130,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $421.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.85. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $436.61. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

