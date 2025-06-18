MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,022. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC stock opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

