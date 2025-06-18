Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $597,379,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $391,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vertiv by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vertiv by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after buying an additional 990,361 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VRT opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

