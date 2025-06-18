Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 63,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.