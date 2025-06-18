Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 1,898 The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ALL opened at $198.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.