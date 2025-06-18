Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,350 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE PEG opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $95.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

