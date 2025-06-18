Community Bank N.A. Purchases 5,144 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,600,000 after buying an additional 1,277,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

