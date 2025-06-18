Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

