Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,942 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 903.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 30,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,006.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

