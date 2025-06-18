Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,906 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

