Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,589 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Electronic Arts by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,201,353 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,758,000 after purchasing an additional 679,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after buying an additional 663,640 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,637.50. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,699. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

