BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,609 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

