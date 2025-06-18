ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.30. 1,700,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,755,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 2.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

