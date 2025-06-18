Hemenway Trust Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,455 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Bank of America downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

