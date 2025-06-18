Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) is NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 136.0% in the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,128,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $79.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2946 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.