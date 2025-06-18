Warner Financial Inc. Buys 187 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

