4,828 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 196,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $689,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,320. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

