Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $262.51 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $229.23 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

