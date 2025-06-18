Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 110.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 158.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $705,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,273.12. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Arista Networks Stock Down 5.7%

Arista Networks stock opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

