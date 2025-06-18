iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.