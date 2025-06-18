Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2097 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.