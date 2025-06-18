Vameon (VON) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Vameon (VON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Vameon has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $519.80 thousand worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vameon has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Vameon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,919.45 or 0.99968179 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,564.99 or 0.99994332 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vameon Token Profile

Vameon launched on December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,074,829,897 tokens. The official message board for Vameon is medium.com/@vameon69. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69. The official website for Vameon is vameon.com.

Vameon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 249,406,066,278 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.00003358 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $539,774.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vameon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vameon using one of the exchanges listed above.

