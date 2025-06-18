Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:CLX opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

