Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $312.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $275.01 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

