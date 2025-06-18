abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,746,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,803,000 after purchasing an additional 557,840 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 657,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 506,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after buying an additional 463,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 646.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 429,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 372,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

