Autonolas (OLAS) Price Hits $0.27

Autonolas (OLAS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Autonolas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonolas has a market capitalization of $48.03 million and $377.13 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonolas has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonolas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,919.45 or 0.99968179 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104,564.99 or 0.99994332 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Autonolas

Autonolas launched on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 469,985,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,829,135 tokens. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

Buying and Selling Autonolas

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 469,985,971.1916277 with 178,829,135.06632023 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.26937266 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $395,176.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonolas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonolas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonolas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.