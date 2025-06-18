Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $465,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

