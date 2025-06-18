Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 14,608.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after buying an additional 889,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Blackstone Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of BX opened at $135.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.88. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
