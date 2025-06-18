Golden Road Advisors LLC Buys 1,566 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after buying an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 253,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 249,951 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

