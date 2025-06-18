ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 12,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,003.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a PE ratio of 136.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $953.73 and a 200-day moving average of $972.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

