Golden Road Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Golden Road Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.66. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

