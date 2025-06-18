Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $900.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spotify Technology traded as high as $723.10 and last traded at $716.82, with a volume of 200333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $710.85.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $637.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.13. The firm has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

