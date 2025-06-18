White Wing Wealth Management Sells 338 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

White Wing Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

