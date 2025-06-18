Marino Stram & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,427,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,737 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after purchasing an additional 935,042 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $170.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average is $146.55. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

