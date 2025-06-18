Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Lifted by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

