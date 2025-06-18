MN Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 29.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 97,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 41.7% in the first quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

