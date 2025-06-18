Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Position Boosted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
