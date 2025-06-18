Newton One Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after buying an additional 180,662 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after buying an additional 145,622 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of VBR stock opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.