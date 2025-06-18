Newton One Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after buying an additional 180,662 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after buying an additional 145,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.