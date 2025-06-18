Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
Shares of YALA opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.81. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.29.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.88 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 40.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yalla Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why SailPoint May Cruise Past Cybersecurity Rivals in 2025
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Jabil Stock Hits Highs on AI Tailwinds and Strong Buybacks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Can Luckin and Dutch Bros Take Market Share From Starbucks?
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.