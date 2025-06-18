Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALAGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Shares of YALA opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.81. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.88 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 40.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yalla Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yalla Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 56,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

