Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Update

Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Shares of YALA opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.81. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.88 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 40.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yalla Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yalla Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 56,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

