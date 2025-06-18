iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIK) Short Interest Down 28.0% in May

iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBIK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 885.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 97,205 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 206.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 34,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $19,878,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (IBIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2034. The fund will terminate in October 2034 IBIK was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

